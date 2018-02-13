Latest incident reported off Imia islets involves 'bump' between Greek, Turkish vessels

Tuesday, 13 February 2018 10:39
UPD:10:41
EUROKINISSI/ΣΤΕΛΙΟΣ ΣΤΕΦΑΝΟΥ
A- A A+

Another Turkish provocation was reported by Athens on Tuesday morning, with the former charging that a Turkish patrol boat bump a Greek coast guard vessel at roughly midnight the previous evening near the Imia sea region in the eastern Aegean.

The specific maritime region, which includes two rocky outcrops, the Imia islets, or what official Turkey has called "Kardak" since early 1996, has seen a spike recently in Turkish military activity.

Τhe Turkish vessel departed the area immediately after the incident, according to reports, while the Greek coast guard patrol boat arrived in Leros for minor repairs. No injuries were reported. 

