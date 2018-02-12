Self-styled anarchists interrupt FinMin's address to party youth members

An increasingly emboldened group of self-described anarchists continued their string of high-profile "interventions" on Monday, this time interrupting an address by Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos at the Commercial and Industrial Chamber of Athens (EVEA).

Members of the "Rouvikonas" (Rubicon) group threw pamphlets and shouted slogans during their foray into the chamber's auditorium, where the previously UK-based minister was speaking to youth members of the ruling party, SYRIZA.

An ubiquitous statement followed on the Internet, with the group condemning the leftist-rightist government's policy on labor issues, the social state and banks.