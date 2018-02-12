Reuters: Chinese interest in National Bank of Greece's insurance subsidiary

Another major Chinese investment in Greece appeared on the horizon this week, as Rongfeng Ηolding Group, is reportedly interested in acquiring a 75-percent stake in National Bank's insurance subsidiary, Ethniki Asfalistiki, according to a Reuters dispatch.

The news agency added that the Chinese investor will partner with another company, which it did not name.

A previous agreement to sell a majority stake of the insurance provider to the Netherlands-based Exin collapsed when Calamos Family Partners filed a lawsuit against Exin Financial Services, one of the two parties in the Exin investment scheme. Calamos Partners has demanded 41 million euros in a lawsuit filed in a US federal court.