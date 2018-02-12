Firebomb attack outside business owned by main opposition leader's wife

Monday, 12 February 2018 09:11
UPD:09:28
ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ/Παντελής Σαίτας

The attack was recorded in the central Athens district of Psyrri at approximately 3 a.m. local time. The entrance to the building sustained damages from a subsequent fire.
Unknown assailants used three camping gas canisters to attack the entrance of a business in central Athens owned by the wife of main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis.

The incident comes amid a particularly tense period in political developments in the country.

"An attack today with gas canisters against my spouse's office. That's where her unrelenting targeting, by the backrooms of Maximos (mansion) and their mouthpieces lead to, which, of course, aim to hurt me. We're not afraid of them and this will not pass," Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, in a Tweet on his account.

