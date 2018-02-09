Arrears owed to Greek state again fall under 100 bln€

Arrears owed to the Greek state fell under 100 billion euros as of Jan. 1, 2018, corresponding to just over 4.068 billion debtors, according to information supplied on Friday by the head of the Independent Public Revenues Authority, Giorgos Pitsilis.

He made the statement at an event by the European Commission in Athens, where he added that 78 percent of debtors with arrears to the state owe up to 2,000 euros, where 54.1 percent owe less than 500 euros.

At the other side of the spectrum, 73 debtors each owe more than 100 million euros, with the total in this category reaching a staggering 32.091 billion euros.

Arrears owed to the Greek state - some extending back decades - surpassed the "psychological barrier" of 100 billion euros at the end of November 2017, topping off at 100.739 billion euros.

The total includes debts owed by companies long out of business and an undetermined number of people now longer alive, in fact. Creditors have repeatedly called for Greek tax authority to separate the arrears total into categories, such as immediately collectable and long-term debts.