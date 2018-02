The European Court this week ruled that the sale of fuels without the imposition of a special consumer tax at petrol stations on Greece's border crossings with non-EU third countries contravenes Community law, and specifically directive 2008/118/EC.

The ruling directly affects the Duty Free S.A. company, which operates such stations at the Kipoi, Kakavia and Evzones borders posts on the frontier with Turkey, Albania and the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM), respectively.