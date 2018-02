Another 48-hour furlough will be issued to convicted terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas, beginning on Friday, press reports in Athens stated on Thursday.

Koufodinas has been convicted and sentenced to multiple life terms for his involvement in the notorious "November 17" urban terror gang. Living under an alias as an unassuming beekeeper north of Athens, Koufodinas is considered as the ultra-leftist organization primary assassin.

"N17" was eradicated in 2002 and 2003.