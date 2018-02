By N. Bellos

nbellos@naftemporiki.gr

The European Commission forecasts that GDP growth in Greece will total 2.5 percent in 2018 and 2019, the same forecast it made for the two years back in November 2017.

In terms of the inflation rate in the country, the Commission said it will reach at 0.8 percent in 2018 and 1.3 percent in 2019.