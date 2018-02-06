State arrears to private sector reach bailout-era low in Dec. 2017 - 2.567 bln€

The Greek state's arrears towards the private sector reached an all-time low - since the memorandum era began in 2010 - in December 2017, falling to 2.567 billion euros.

The previous bailout-era "low" was in December 2014, the month before leftist SYRIZA party won a landslide snap election, when the figure was 3.076 billion euros.

According to reports by "N" this week, the reduction in the state's arrears to the private sector in December 2017 has almost guaranteed the disbursement of 500 million euros left over from a previous loan tranche extended to Greece.