The European Investment Bank's (EIB) board of directors, in a first session of 2018, on Tuesday announced that the development bank will provide funding of 1.5 billion euros for the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) natural gas pipeline connecting Turkey, Greece, Albania and Italy via the Adriatic.

The pipeline, which is under construction, has been designated as a project of common interest by the EU, and is also part of the so-called southern corridor, bringing Azeri natural gas to EU markets.