Greece Manufacturing PMI for Jan. 2018 continues upward trend

Friday, 02 February 2018 22:54
UPD:23:01
REUTERS/STOYAN NENOV
A- A A+

The IHS Markit Greece Manufacturing PMI reached 55.2 in January 2018, up from 53.1 in December, as the 50-point threshold separating growth from recession.

The performance marks the eighth straight increase in industrial activity in the country, reaching a more than 10-year high. According to Markit Economics, growth in Greece was driven by a sharp rise in new orders, the highest since October of 2007, with strong client demand in both domestic and foreign markets.

Business confidence also reached a record high in January 2018, boosted by expectations of higher investment and improving economic conditions.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών