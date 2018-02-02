Greece Manufacturing PMI for Jan. 2018 continues upward trend

The IHS Markit Greece Manufacturing PMI reached 55.2 in January 2018, up from 53.1 in December, as the 50-point threshold separating growth from recession.

The performance marks the eighth straight increase in industrial activity in the country, reaching a more than 10-year high. According to Markit Economics, growth in Greece was driven by a sharp rise in new orders, the highest since October of 2007, with strong client demand in both domestic and foreign markets.

Business confidence also reached a record high in January 2018, boosted by expectations of higher investment and improving economic conditions.