OECD: Greeks first among 35 surveyed countries for average number of hours worked each year

Greece remains first among European countries on the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's (OECD) list of work hours - per year - put in by residents in each country, with an employed person in the country working 2,035 hours, on average.

Thirty-five countries were surveyed by the OECD for the study, which included only western nations. On the opposite spectrum of the study, Germans, on average, worked 1,363 hours per year.

For the United States, the figure was 1,783 hours per year, roughly in the middle of the 35-nation list.

Part-time employment in the country is 11 percent of the total, with self-employed professionals comprising 34.1 percent of the employment sector.