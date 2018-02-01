Vesselsvalue.com: Value of Greek-owned fleet again exceeds 100 bln USD

By L. Karageorgos

The value of Greek-owned shipping assets has again exceeded 100 billion USD, after plunging as low as 95 billion over recent years, primarily due to a decrease in the value of vessels.

The figure, as announced by Vesselsvalue.com, means that the Greek-owned and controlled commercial fleet continues to hold the top position, globally, in terms of value.

According to the president of the London-based Greek Shipping Cooperation Committee, better known as the “Committee”, Charalambos Fafalios, Greek shipping interests continued to be the most dominant force in international maritime shipping.

Fafalios spoke at an annual New Year’s pie-cutting ceremony, common for societies and organizations in Greece, held in the British capital.

Tankers comprised 36 billion USD of the total value, followed by bulkers (35.75 billion USD) and LNG carriers (13.5 billion USD).

The value of the Greek-owned and controlled fleet corresponds to 19 percent of the global total.