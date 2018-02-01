IMF spox reiterates that debt relief a necessary condition for participation in any greek program

Thursday, 01 February 2018 22:15
A- A A+

A deputy IMF spokesman on Thursday stressed that the Fund continues to insist on reforms and debt relief as conditions for its participation in the Greek program.

Spokesman Williamn Murray also told reporters that decisions taken by the Eurogroup in January will accelerate technical procedures for debt relief, although the aforementioned conditions have still not been met. 

Moreover, he merely reiterated that the Fund will proceed with its own debt sustainability analysis before deciding on its participation.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών