Korres share transfer completed

Thursday, 01 February 2018 20:46
UPD:20:50
A- A A+

A 31-percent tranche of Greek natural cosmetics manufacturer Korres changed hands on Wednesday through the bourse transfer of 13 blocks, with a price per share at 5.08 euros, and with a total transaction valued at 19.82 million euros. 

The development comes after creditor banks gave their "ok" to the deal, which heralds Korres' partnership with North Haven Private Equity Asia IV and Profex.

The Korres family will retain the management and 30 percent new investment, which mainly focuses on the Chinese market.

