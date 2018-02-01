Korres share transfer completed

A 31-percent tranche of Greek natural cosmetics manufacturer Korres changed hands on Wednesday through the bourse transfer of 13 blocks, with a price per share at 5.08 euros, and with a total transaction valued at 19.82 million euros.

The development comes after creditor banks gave their "ok" to the deal, which heralds Korres' partnership with North Haven Private Equity Asia IV and Profex.

The Korres family will retain the management and 30 percent new investment, which mainly focuses on the Chinese market.