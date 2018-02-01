EU court throws out appeal by Larco over Commission demand to return 135 mln€ in state aid

By L. Kalamara

A ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has ruled against an appeal by Larco metals works, in south-central Greece, to overturn a DG Competition decision demanding the return of 135 million euros in state aid.

The court ruling said Larco, a debt-laden industrial unit still included the Greek state's portfolio, must pay the legal costs in the case.

The text of the ruling stressed that the appeal is improper due to a lack of legal interest by the applicant (Larco).