EU court throws out appeal by Larco over Commission demand to return 135 mln€ in state aid

Thursday, 01 February 2018 16:24
UPD:17:11
EUROKINISSI/ΣΥΝΕΡΓΑΤΗΣ
A- A A+

By L. Kalamara
lkal@naftemporiki.gr 

A ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has ruled against an appeal by Larco metals works, in south-central Greece, to overturn a DG Competition decision demanding the return of 135 million euros in state aid.

The court ruling said Larco, a debt-laden industrial unit still included the Greek state's portfolio, must pay the legal costs in the case.

The text of the ruling stressed that the appeal is improper due to a lack of legal interest by the applicant (Larco).

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών