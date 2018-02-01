Total arrears to Greece's social security funds at 31.285 bln€ at end of 2017

By S. Papapetros

spapap@naftemporiki.gr

Total arrears to Greece's social security system, which includes only a handful of pension and health care funds at present, reached 31.285 billion euros over the last quarter of 2017, an increase of roughly 756.4 million euros over the preceding quarter, Q3 2017.

The arrears were calculated by the newly created Social Insurances Arrears Collection Center, a subunit within a memorandum-mandated unified entity for social security, EFKA, which debuted on Jan. 1, 2017.

According to a quarterly report for the Oct-Dec 2017 period, another 52.5K taxpayers were registered as owning money to the country's cavernous social security system.

Specifically, 97.3 percent of total arrears (30.434 billion euros) corresponds to previous debts, prior to the end of 2014; the remaining 2.7 percent of arrears date to early 2015 and afterwards.

Arrears collected in 2017 reached 1.052 billion euros, up from 333.29 million euros in 2014.