ICAP: 4% growth in market value, yoy, for high-end Greek hotels' market value

Greece's high-end hotels reported a marginal increase of 3 percent in terms of market value between 2016 and 2017, according to estimates included in an ICAP study, issued this week, on the specific sector for the previous year.

So-called luxury hotels were shown as increasing by 3.5 percent in the specific market value category; 4 percent for first category hotels and only 1 percent for second category hotels (corresponding mostly to four-star units).

The study by the Athens-based Business Services Groups company added that first-category (A, or five- to four-star hotels) held 44 percent of the total market share in 2017.