'N': Minoan interested in six routes to Cyclades isles, Hania

By L. Karageorgos

lkar@naftemporiki.gr

Minoan Lines has reportedly submitted at least six applications to commence routes connecting the Greek mainland with the Cyclades islands and the large port city of Hania (Chania) on Crete, according to sources that spoke to "N" this week.

Minoan's purported expansion into the lucrative Cyclades routes comes after the company, a subsidiary of Grimaldi shipping, sold the shares it held in Hellenic Seaways to rival Attica Group.

The development is seen as positive by the relevant shipping ministry, given the expectation of greater competition and better services for the Aegean routes.

Two other "players" that are also eyeing a bigger share of the Aegean ferry boat market are Golden Star Ferries and Sea Jets, with fierce competition now centering on the ports of Piraeus and Rafina, on the mainland.

In terms of the former, ministry commission this week approved of Golden Star's request for two routes, using standard ferry boats, to connect Rafina - a small port in the greater Athens area on the southern Evoikos Gulf- with Irakleio, Crete, and with stops in between to several Cyclades islands. The decision, nevertheless, must still receive the relevant minister's signature.