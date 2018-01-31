FinMin Tsakalotos: 'Clean break' after Aug.; no need for precautionary credit line

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos again referred to a "clean break" with creditors after the ongoing - and third consecutive program - ends in August 2018, in an interview carried by Reuters.

He also again underlined that the leftist-rightist coalition government "has no reason" to seek a precautionary credit line.

Tsakalotos pointed instead to a "cash buffer" that will derive reserves from unused bailout funds that will support the country “for well over a year".

Reuters said a post-bailout era in the recession-battered country will emphasize reforms, growth and what he called "social policies," while again favoring a French proposal linking debt relief to Greece's future economic growth.