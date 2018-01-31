Econ ministry: FDIs in Greece expected reach four bln€ in 2017

Greece's relevant economy and development this week reported that direct foreign investments in the country over the first 11 months of 2017 reached 3.3 billion euros, with the overall total for the previous year expected to hover at four billion euros.

The ministry said the figure in the still bailout-dependent country was the highest since pre-crisis 2006, with the forecast expected to reach 2 percent of GDP - another 15-year high. Of course, Greece's GPD has shrunk by approximately one-fourth since the punishing economic crisis began in the country in late 2009.

The figures were included in a regular two-month economic bulletin issued by the ministry.

Additionally, the bulletin prominently highlighted the fact that the spread for Greece's 10-year bonds fell by 297 basis points, reaching what it called "pre-memorandum levels".