ND continues to field double-digit lead over ruling SYRIZA

Wednesday, 31 January 2018 10:10
UPD:10:13
Main opposition New Democracy (ND) party continues to field a double-digit percentage point lead over ruling SYRIZA in the latest opinion poll results, which were released this week.

Specifically, center-right ND is given 29 percent of respondents' preferences to 19 percent for leftist SYRIZA.

The poll was conducted by the firm Pulse and presented by the Athens-based channel Action 24.

A new center-left grouping, with socialist PASOK as its core, garners 8 percent, followed by ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn (Chryssi Avgi) with 7.5 percent. The Communist Party (KKE) is the only other party polling above 3 percent in the specific opinion poll, reaching 5 percent.

The percentage of undecided voters is given at 8 percent; 4 percent for "don't know/won't answer" and with 10 percent of respondents saying they would either cast a blank vote or abstain.

In extrapolating the figure by calculating only potentially valid votes, ND is given 32 percent; 21 percent for SYRIZA.

One question in the opinion poll dealt with the recently resurrected fYRoM "name issue", with 59 percent of respondents opposing a composite name for the neighboring state that includes the term "Macedonia".

