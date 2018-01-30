Simitis: In Greece's best interest to solve fYRoM 'name issue'

Tuesday, 30 January 2018 19:14
UPD:19:17
INTIME NEWS/ΜΠΑΛΤΑΣ ΚΩΣΤΑΣ
A- A A+

Former Greek prime minister Costas Simitis on Tuesday stressed that it was in Greece's best interest to finally resolve the fYRoM "name issue", pointing to the 1995 interim agreement as a basis for a solution.

He noted Greece's continued prosperity is, among others, based on good communication with its Balkan neighbors.

"That's what history tells us. National interest, therefore, necessitate a solution to a pending problem that burdens our relations with the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM)," he said in a statement.

