Simitis: In Greece's best interest to solve fYRoM 'name issue'

Former Greek prime minister Costas Simitis on Tuesday stressed that it was in Greece's best interest to finally resolve the fYRoM "name issue", pointing to the 1995 interim agreement as a basis for a solution.

He noted Greece's continued prosperity is, among others, based on good communication with its Balkan neighbors.

"That's what history tells us. National interest, therefore, necessitate a solution to a pending problem that burdens our relations with the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM)," he said in a statement.