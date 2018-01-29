400-mln€ tender for automated system to calculate road tolls expected to attract significant ιnt'l attention

By T. Igoumenidi

tigoum@naftemporiki.gr

Several multinationals are expected to vie for a 400-million-euro contract - in the initial phase - that Greece's infrastructure ministry will include in an international tender for the installation of a fully automated system to proportionately calculate highway tolls.

Given that no Greece-based company exists, according to reports, to fully satisfy the conditions in the looming tender, the participation of foreign multinationals is considered as a given.

At last report, France's Thales, Q Free from Norway, Canada's IBI group, Efcom from Germany, along with Italy's Autostrade and Sweden's Kapsch, among others, are considering their participation.