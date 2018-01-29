Fraport Greece reports full implementation of investment plan; Marguerite Fund buys 10% stake

By F. Zois

Major upgrades and new construction is underway at most of the 14 regional airports around the country managed by the German-Greek consortium Fraport Greece, as forecasts of another record-breaking year in 2018 in the domestic tourism sector remain standing, and in light of the Marguerite Fund's entry into the consortium's share capital.

In one of its first announcements in the new year, Fraport Greece referred to more flights out of its Macedonia Airport in Thessaloniki as being scheduled for 2018, with a greater presence by carriers at its other 13 airports expected as well.

A 10-percent stake of Fraport Greece was sold recently by the Copelouzos group - via its Luxembourg-based Slentel subsidiary - to the Marguerite Fund. Prior to the transaction, Fraport AG held 73.4 percent of the consortium, with the Copelouzos group retaining the remaining 26.6 percent - which now falls to 16.6 percent.

The Marguerite Fund is funded by the EIB and European countries' central banks.

The first upgrade that will be completed in 2018 is the reconstruction of the runway at the Mykonos airport, followed by a similar project at the airport on the eastern Aegean island of Kos.

Fraport Greece has budgeted 415 million euros in investments at the 14 regional airports until 2021, highlighting the fact that the concession agreement with the Greek state foresaw 330 million euros.