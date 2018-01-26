Association of Greek Tourism Enterprises reports higher travel remittances for Jan-Nov 2017

The Association of Greek Tourism Enterprises (SETE) on Friday reported a "mixed" picture for December by a positive beginning of the year in terms of tourism flows, with Greece's main airports reporting an increase in international arrivals for November 2017 by 5.3 percent, and 8.6 percent since the beginning of the year.

Athens' airport was up by 6 percent since the beginning of the year.

SETE said travel remittances were up by 10.7 percent over the first 11-months of 2017, compared with the same period in 2016.

In a related tourism sector development, SETE referred to the purchase of 10 percent of Fraport Greece's shares by the Marguerite II fund - which is funded by the EIB and European countries' central banks.

In another related development, SETE cited a decision by the UK's regulator of advertising, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), to ban an advertisement by Booking, which promoted a free cancellation option on its offers while at the same time feature a lower price on reservations without the right of cancellation with a full refund.