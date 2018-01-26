Tsipras to brief political leaders over nat'l issues on Sat.

Friday, 26 January 2018 12:41
UPD:13:09
INTIME NEWS/ΛΙΑΚΟΣ ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ

Opposition leaders have demanded information over the course of the resumed negotiations, with most parties, including main opposition New Democracy (ND), sharply criticizing the fact that Tsipras chose to brief Orthodox Church of Greece head Archbishop Ieronymos before any political leaders.
A- A A+

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, fresh from his high-profile meetings in Davos, Switzerland this week, will be received on Friday afternoon by the Greek president, Prokopis Pavlopoulos, with a press release stating that the former will brief the country's ceremonial head of state on recent developments concerning national issues.

Tsipras met on Wednesday on the sidelines of the annual World Economic Forum at the Swiss resort with his counterpart from the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Zoran Zaev.

Athens and Skopje resumed UN-mediated negotiations this month on the thorny "name issue" after nearly 10 years of virtually no substantive activity.

More importantly, Tsipras' office said the Greek premier will brief - separately - political party leaders at his Maximos Mansion office on Saturday over national issues.

Opposition leaders have demanded information over the course of the resumed negotiations, with most parties, including main opposition New Democracy (ND), sharply criticizing the fact that Tsipras chose to brief Orthodox Church of Greece head Archbishop Ieronymos before any political leaders.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών