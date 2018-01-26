Tsipras to brief political leaders over nat'l issues on Sat.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, fresh from his high-profile meetings in Davos, Switzerland this week, will be received on Friday afternoon by the Greek president, Prokopis Pavlopoulos, with a press release stating that the former will brief the country's ceremonial head of state on recent developments concerning national issues.

Tsipras met on Wednesday on the sidelines of the annual World Economic Forum at the Swiss resort with his counterpart from the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Zoran Zaev.

Athens and Skopje resumed UN-mediated negotiations this month on the thorny "name issue" after nearly 10 years of virtually no substantive activity.

More importantly, Tsipras' office said the Greek premier will brief - separately - political party leaders at his Maximos Mansion office on Saturday over national issues.

Opposition leaders have demanded information over the course of the resumed negotiations, with most parties, including main opposition New Democracy (ND), sharply criticizing the fact that Tsipras chose to brief Orthodox Church of Greece head Archbishop Ieronymos before any political leaders.