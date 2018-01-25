Varoufakis announces he'll found new political party in Greece next March

Controversial former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis more-or-less confirmed widespread speculation over the recent period and on Thursday announced that he'll establish a political party in Greece, one affiliated with his own DiEM25 initiative.
He even cited a specific date, March 26, a somewhat symbolic date, as it comes a day after the annual commemoration of Greece's Independence Day.
Varoufakis' Tweet reads: "Three years ago today the Greeks decided to rage against the dying of the light. They were betrayed. But never defeated. In two months (26/3) a new DiEM25 affiliated Greek party will come into being. There is no such thing as a final defeat, just as there is no final victory!"