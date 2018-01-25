Commanding ND lead over SYRIZA in latest poll, although gap narrows

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) continues to enjoy a formidable lead in the latest opinion poll announced this week, although falling from its previous high marks, whereas ruling SYRIZA appears recovering from record low approval ratings.

The lead for center-right ND is 15.5 percentage points over leftist SYRIZA, 37 percent (± 3%) to 21.5 (± 3%) percent for the latter, according to results of a Public Issue poll undertaken this month.

A resurgent center-left grouping led by socialist PASOK, called Movement for Change, receives 13 percent, a figure that again leaves ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn (Chryssi Avgi) in fourth place, with 8 percent of respondents' preferences. The Communist Party (KKE) follows closely with 7.5 percent.

No other party or political formation is given above 3 percent, the threshold for entering Parliament in terms of the valid general vote in national elections.

SYRIZA picked up 2.5 percentage points from the previous poll by the same firm, undertaken in October 2017, while ND dropped four percentage points.