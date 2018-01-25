Lagarde stresses reforms agenda, need for debt relief following meeting with Greek PM

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde met with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Thursday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, issuing a statement afterwards that read:

“It was a pleasure to meet with Prime Minister Tsipras in Davos today. I congratulated him on the progress Greece has achieved, a sentiment that was also reflected in the recent Eurogroup statement, and assured the Prime Minister of the Fund’s continued support for Greece’s adjustment program.

"I also underscored that the completion of the reform agenda and provision of debt relief by Greece’s European partners are essential to support sustainable growth and a successful exit from official financing later this year. The Prime Minister and I agreed to work together toward these shared goals.”