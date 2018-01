Μain opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday directly accused ruling SYRIZA party, and leftist prime minister Alexis Tsipras personally, of blatantly deceiving the Greek people.

ND's president spoke on the ocassion of the third anniversary of previously anti-bailout and anti-austerity SYRIZA's election victory over ND in 2015.

Riding high atop all mainstream opinion polls over the recent period, he also said his party is ready to govern at any time.