Cyprus' Anastasiades on fYRoM issue: Name insignificant, national interests are important

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades on Wednesday joined the chorus of political leaders commenting on the resurrected fYRoM “name issue” talks, stressing from Nicosia that the “name is insignificant … I wouldn’t have an objection if they wanted to be called Northern Greece, as long as the (Greek) national interests were guaranteed”.

Along those lines, he also said whatever irredentist references in the constitution of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM) would also have to be overcome.

Nevertheless, when asked – on a current affairs radio program - about 27-year issue – among the more obscure internationally, but highly emotive for both Athens and Skopje – he most concentrated on the benefits and future prospects that could arise for Greece from its resolution.

“Is the name that entails the significance or the identity of each of us? I ask myself, why the fuss over a name, especially considering Greece’s size, ability and prospects, through investments, to exercise its influence on a Lilliputian neighboring state,” he said, adding:

“Why shouldn’t Greece exploit all of these (dimensions) and gain a close partner? Is it because the latter may be called Northern Macedonia?” he asked.