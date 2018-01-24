Naftemporiki's 3rd annual technology conference

Wednesday, 24 January 2018 16:06
UPD:16:07

The conferences aims to brief participants on the incredible opportunities, solutions and electronic "tools" that humanity will have in the near future, as well as to showcase some of the impressive applications already implemented via AI.   
Naftemporiki's 3rd annual technology conference, focusing on the issue and question of "AI: A Blessing or a Threat?", will take place on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, at a central Athens hotel.

Distinguished Greek and foreign experts are scheduled to speak about the present-day reality of AI and its applications, as well as future prospects for even more advanced AI-linked applications and elements - both horizontally and vertically, and in the public and private sectors.  

 

