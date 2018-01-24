Spanish FinMin de Guindos: Greek debt not viable as is

Spanish Finance Minister Luis de Guindos on Tuesday appeared categorical over the issue of the Greek debt, stressing that it was absolutely not viable.

De Guindos, considered the likely successor of Vítor Constâncio as European Central Bank (ECB) vice-president, told reporters in Brussels that technocrats have already begun an analysis of possible debt relief measures for Greece.

Among such measures, he said, is a prospect of issuing bonds linked with the Greek economy's growth.

Also speaking on Tuesday, ESM Managing Director Klaus Regling reiterated that Greece will remain under European creditors' supervision after the end of the third bailout in August 2018.

Regling said the other Eurozone countries that were also in an "adjustment program" also came under supervision after their bailouts ended, whereas for Greece this has even more significance, given that the country has received more loans than the others over its three successive bailouts.

Regling's comments were carried by the Athens broadcaster Skai TV.