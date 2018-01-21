Athens broaches problem of shell companies opened in Bulgaria by Greek firms fleeing hefty taxes

Sunday, 21 January 2018 22:13
UPD:22:14
Eurokinissi/EUROKINISSI

The main objective by the Greek side is to stem a growing phenomenon of Greece-based businesses using a national transfer of their registered headquarters to neighboring Bulgaria, in order to take advantage of the latter's lower corporate tax rates.

 
A- A A+

Expanded cooperation between Greek and Bulgarian tax authorities, especially in terms of information exchange and combating tax evasion, dominated a meeting in Athens on Friday between the head of Greece's independent Public Revenues Authority, Giorgos Pitsilis, and his Bulgarian counterpart, Galya Dimitrova.

The main objective by the Greek side is to stem a growing phenomenon of Greece-based businesses using a national transfer of their registered headquarters to neighboring Bulgaria, in order to take advantage of the latter's lower corporate tax rates.

Along these lines, both side discussed the effectiveness of the current double tax avoidance treaty between the two neighbors and the possibility of expanding legal tools against tax evasion.

The two EU partners also discussed the problem of bootleg trading of various goods, especially products under the EU's customs procedure 4200.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών