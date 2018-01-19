Tsipras-Stoltenberg phone contact; Greek PM welcomes NATO chief's comments in Skopje

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Friday spoke by phone with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, as the latter briefed the Greek leader over his visit to the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM) this week.

According to a press release issued by Tsipras’ office, he welcomed the NATO chief’s statements in Skopje, emphasizing the significance of adhering to a communiqué issued at the NATO summit in Bucharest in 2008 regarding the neighboring country’s membership in the Alliance.

In an address in the parliament of former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Stoltenberg reminded that the one-time Yugoslav constituent state cannot enter NATO unless it first resolves the “name issue” difference with Alliance member Greece.