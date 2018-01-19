Zaev confirms meeting with Tsipras on Jan. 24 in Davos

The prime minister of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM), Zoran Zaev, on Friday confirmed a Jan. 24 meeting on the sidelines of the annual Davos forum with his Greek counterpart, Alexis Tsipras, a more-or-less expected development amid a recent surge in contacts and negotiations aimed to resolve the long-standing "name issue" separating Athens and Skopje.

Moreover, the social democrat leader again appeared optimistic that the more than 25-year-old dispute will be resolved.

"I am optimistic and I believe that between two friendly countries there is volition to come even closer, and to find a solution to the 'name issue'; a dignified solution for both sides, towards the benefit of the citizens of both countries," he said, speaking from the city of Struga.