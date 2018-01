Greece's privatization fund (HRADF) on Thursday announced that an invitation to submit an expression of interest was issued in relation to a concession for a currently state-run marina on the eastern Aegean island of Chios (Hios).

The relevant announcement was posted by the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund's website:

