New Eurogroup head Centeno: Incentives for Athens to continue reforms

New Eurogroup chairman Mario Centeno this week reiterated that still bailout-dependent Greece appears to be heading towards a conclusion of the third bailout program in a few months.

Speaking during an address at the German finance ministry in Berlin, the Portuguese finance minister noted that the goal is for Athens to achieve a viable access to capital markets after the end of the program.

Centeno, whose country successfully completed one bailout program before gradually returning to normalcy, also referred to incentives so that the leftist-rightist coalition government continues - "under a national ownership" of the program - the reforms process.