Govt spox: Athens want to solve fYRoM 'name issue

The Greek government on Thursday reiterated that Athens wants a solution to the "name issue", which continues to bedevil relations between Greece and its northern neighbor, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM), as negotiations under the auspices of a UN mediator have officially resumed to resolve the long-standing difference.

In statements to an Athens radio station, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos cited the need for a "wide-ranging national and bipartisan consensus" over the issue, a clear reference to the opposition.

"The (coalition) government wants, and will do whatever it can, to resolve a problem that affects the country for more than 25 years, one (issue) that constantly creates problems in the international arena... and I believe that, exactly because the Balkans are a destabilized region, it is extremely important to slowly conclude such pending issues... to reinforce stability in the wider region," he said.