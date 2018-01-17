Majority of CEOs surveyed in Greece believe reforms will continue only with supervision

Roughly two out of three surveyed CEOs and general managers in Greece believe that reforms in the recession- and crisis-battered country will continue only under creditors’ supervision.

Six out of 10 top executives surveyed also said that Greece isn’t a particularly attractive destination for foreign direct investment.

The results were found in the latest quarterly report by the Association of Chief Executive Officers, in cooperation with the ICAP Group. The report relied on responses by 3,020 CEOs and corporate general managers.

Another finding in the report, which was based on a survey conducted between mid December 2017 and early January 2018, shows that the ICAP-CEO General Index standing at 153 points in the Q4 2017, up from 147 in the previous quarter (Q3 2017) and 130 points in the corresponding quarter of 2016.

Most Greece-based CEOs surveyed forecast an improved economic climate in the country from the pending implementation of a latest batch of memorandum-mandated “prior actions” – passed on Monday by Parliament – linked with the third review of the current bailout.

Conversely, 59 percent of surveyed executives said Greece was not a particularly attractive destination for foreign investment; 37 percent said it was not attractive at all.