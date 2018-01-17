Latest batch of major investment schemes under 2016 development law reach 519 mln€ in value

By S. Zisimos

zstam@naftemporiki.gr

An economy ministry-affiliated general directorate this week announced that another 70 major investment schemes have been submitted under a new development law passed in 2016, with the price tag attached to the projects given as 519 million euros.

The figure cited in terms of the still bailout-dependent Greek state’s backing vis-a-vis the specific investments – all still on the “drawing board” – is 161.5 million euros, of which 112 million euros are tax breaks and the rest direct subsidization.

The first tender for applications under the same development law’s auspices attracted 496 investment schemes, with a total value reaching 1.55 billion euros.