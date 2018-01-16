Greek budget surplus for 2017 exceeds target

The Greek state budget posted a primary surplus of nearly 1.97 billion euros in 2017, down from a surplus of 2.778 billion in 2016 but significantly higher than a 877-million-euro target, the finance ministry announced on Tuesday.

According to preliminary budget execution data, on an amended cash basis, the state budget posted a 4.241-billion-euro deficit in 2017. The same figure for 2016 was 2.81 billion euros, while the target a deficit of  5.123 billion euros.

Net revenues reached 51.274 billion euros, 1.7-percent off the target, while regular budget net revenue was 48.825 billion euros, beating the target by 0.2 percent.

The primary budget surplus excludes debt-servicing costs.

