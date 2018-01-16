N. Greek pharmacists' association disputes Eurostat figures regarding sector in country

The pharmacy association in greater Thessaloniki on Tuesday dismissed recent figures, released by Eurostat for 2015, showing that Greece is in ninth place, among EU member-states, regarding the number pharmacies and "over-the-counter" pharmacists active in the country.

According to Eurostat, more pharmacies and relevant pharmacists, per capita, are found in Finland and France, compared to Greece.

The association said the figures in no way reflect the reality in the country because they "compare dissimilar things in terms of pharmacies per country. This means that in one (EU) country pharmacies are counted, whereas in another the number of pharmacists employed in industry, pension funds, hospitals and private clinics (are counted)."

The pharmacists' association said the references in Greek mass media of the figures aim to provide "arguments" to proponents of a full liberalization of the regime by which pharmacies are established and operated in the country.