144K more jobs created in Greece in 2017 than lost; majority low-paying part-time employment

New job spots exceeded redundancies in Greece over the previous year, 2017, by nearly 144,000, according to figures released on Monday by the labor ministry's Ergani electronic platform.

December 2017, in fact, witnessed some 15,300 more jobs created than those lost.

Nevertheless, the same figures showed that the majority of the new positions created in still bailout-dependent Greece were described as "flexible employment", i.e. part-time, seasonal or rotational work.

Specifically, 54.87 percent of the new job spots created in 2017 were "flexible positions"; 57.39 percent of new jobs created in December 2017.

Another more "ominous" trend in Greece's employment sector is full-time employment contracts being transformed into part-time or rotational work.

Nearly 2,900 such contract changes were reported in December 2017, based on a mutual agreement between employer and employee, or even unilaterally by the former.

One standing criticism of the leftist-rightist coalition government's labor sector statistics is the fact that they do not calculate the number of Greek citizens that have emigrated from the country in order to seek employment opportunities abroad.