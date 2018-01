Μέριλ Στριπ, Στίβεν Σπίλμπεργκ και Τομ Χανκς «ψηφίζουν» Όπρα

GOOD MORNING AMERICA - Amy Robach talks to Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg are their new movie ??The Hundred Foot Journey,?? based on a novel. The interview airs on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, airing TUESDAY, AUG. 5 (7-9am, ET) on the ABC Television Network. (Photo by Ida Mae AStute/ABC via Getty Images) OPRAH WINFREY, STEVEN SPIELBERG