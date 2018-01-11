HSW expected to post EBITDA near 20-mln€ mark for 2017

By L. Karageorgos

lkar@naftemporiki.gr

Hellenic Seaways reported satisfactory profits in 2017, amid an overall slump in the coastal shipping sector in Greece due to a hike in fuel prices.

According to information available to “N”, Hellenic Seaways – which was purchased by Attica Group – pending approval by a relevant competition committee – will post revenue of nearly 130 million euros, roughly one million euros less than in 2016.

EBITDA will near the 20-million-euro mark, according to initial estimates, with profits for the year forecast to reach 10 million euros.