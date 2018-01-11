Report: Govt promises creditors to fulfill pending 'prior actions' this month, via draft law and ministerial decisions

"Prior actions", or what the Commission calls "key deliverables", were the subject of a tele-conference between creditors' auditors and top Greek ministers on Monday evening, the government announced late on Wednesday, the same day as a 600-article omnibus draft law was tabled in Parliament.

According to a government official, the omnibus legislation aims to fulfill 50 out of 60 pending "prior actions", measures and reforms demanded by creditors and included in the current bailout program, and even in the previous second one.

The rest of the "prior actions", according to the same unnamed government source, will be implemented within the month via ministerial decisions and circulars. The total number of measures and reforms that remained pending in 2017 by the leftist-rightist Tsipras government were 110.

According to reports, both Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos and Energy Minister Giorgos Stathakis participated in the tele-conference.