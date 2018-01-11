Sugar beet producers demand payment from state-run company

By V. Vegiri

vveg@naftemporiki.gr

Greece's state-run and debt-laden Hellenic Sugar Industry S.A. (EBZ) faces another uphill struggle over the coming months, given that the company is behind on payments to local sugar beet producers.

One group of producers, from the northern Serres region, have already filed a complaint with the prosecutor's office in Serres. Other producers from northern Greece and Thessaly are also congregating outside EBZ's offices in Thessaloniki to demand specific dates for payments.

Producers have charged that the company has not paid a euro in compensation for the sugar beets delivered to the company's plants in 2017.

Despite promises by management to pay four million out of the 10.2 million euros owed for the 2017 crop, producers are demanding written guarantees.