ELA ceiling for Greek banks reduced by 2.8 bln€

Wednesday, 10 January 2018 17:15
UPD:17:19
REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

European Union flags flutter outside the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany
A- A A+

According to a press release on Wednesday, the Bank of Greece noted that "...On 9 January 2018 the Governing Council of the ECB did not object to an ELA-ceiling for Greek banks of €22.0 billion, up to and including Wednesday, 7 February 2018, following a request by the BoG."

"The reduction of €2.8 billion in the ceiling reflects an improvement of the liquidity situation of Greek banks, taking into account flows stemming from private sector deposits and from the banks’ access to wholesale financial market," the statement read

